FA continue to consider terminating WSL season

The Football Association “continuing to consult” with Women’s Super League and Championship golf equipment on the “possibility of terminating” the season, the governing physique has mentioned in an announcement.

The FA met with membership representatives on Monday afternoon however didn’t attain a closing resolution on how to conclude the marketing campaign. The assertion acknowledged that it’s “clear that there will be significant challenges in completing the season”, with no WSL video games having taken place since February due to coronavirus, however continued that they’ll “seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season” within the occasion the leagues are terminated.

There is to be no relegation from the Championship given the FA had already voided the Women’s National League in April; on this case, ‘sporting outcome’ can embody promotion to and relegation from the WSL or simply promotion, Telegraph Sport understands. It is due to this fact unclear, but, what’s going to occur to Liverpool, who occupy the WSL’s solely relegation spot.

The prime two groups within the WSL would, ordinarily, qualify for the Women’s Champions League the next season. Telegraph Sport understands that, had been the season to end, the league would have to submit a proposal for approval by Uefa to justify which golf equipment would take the 2 Champions League spots. This may take any type – factors per sport ratios, play-offs – so long as the underlying precept is perceived by Uefa to be considered one of sporting benefit.

The FA’s assertion learn: “Every doable situation has been meticulously analysed and evaluated so as to discover a answer to meet the distinctive calls for of the ladies’s sport. This features a detailed examination of the monetary, logistical and operational challenges that we face throughout this pandemic.

“Following an evaluation of the protocols required to return to soccer and suggestions from golf equipment, which is essential to any decision-making course of, it’s clear that there can be important challenges in finishing the 2019/20 season.

“We are continuing to consult with the clubs on the possibility of terminating the 2019/20 season and, in the event it is decided that this appears to be the only realistic way forward, to seek views on the most appropriate sporting outcome for the season. This includes identifying entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.”

Manchester City at present prime the WSL desk, however second-placed Chelsea – a degree behind – have a greater points-per-game ratio and a sport in hand. Third-placed Arsenal even have a sport in hand on the leaders however are 4 factors behind them.

Aston Villa are six factors clear on the prime of the Championship, forward of Sheffield United in second.