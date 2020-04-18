FA considering playing out Women’s Super League at neutral venues | Football News





Manchester City are at present high of the Women’s Super League desk

The Football Association is considering the potential for playing the conclusion of the Women’s Super League season at neutral venues.

The WSL has not seen any video games performed since late February as a two-week worldwide break preceded the suspension of soccer within the UK on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic, that means there’s a hefty backlog of fixtures to get by.

The FA will proceed to take heed to authorities recommendation on when a restart may very well be potential, however that doesn’t look possible any time within the subsequent month because of the three-week extension to the lockdown within the UK.

That means a condensed programme at one neutral venue when it’s protected to renew may very well be thought-about.

An FA spokesperson mentioned in a press release: “We are within the early phases of assessing what choices can be found for when it’s protected and acceptable to renew the FA WSL and FA WC seasons.

“This contains the potential use of neutral venues.

“Any scenarios are under constant review in line with the latest Government advice.

“We are in common contact with all golf equipment and the protection and welfare of everyone concerned stays our precedence.”

Manchester City are on high of the WSL desk, whereas the Women’s FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage.