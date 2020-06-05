FA adamant women’s football will stay strong despite coronavirus forcing premature season finish

Despite the very fact many clubs are releasing players yet others face an uncertain future, the FA has not promised any extra funding to simply help clubs through the current crisis, unlike the game’s governing bodies in both France and Italy.

The FA is adamant it will ensure all WSL and Championship clubs have been in a strong enough budget to start a brand new season in September, ring fencing the £7m it invests in the domestic game, while continuing to speak with the government and the Premier League about any additional support it might be in a position to offer.

“The next step for all of us is to sort out the protocols and work-out what the [financial] gap is when it comes to what is required,” said the FA’s director of the professional game Kelly Simmons. “We’re conversing with the football stakeholders and the government about making sure we come back in the beginning of September.

“The FA puts £7m per year into the Women’s Super League and Championship, and despite the fact we’re going through significant cuts – some £300m of cuts – the FA have ring fenced that funding to guard that investment. We reviewed the finances with all the clubs and the clubs are OK because sense, and I know numerous clubs have recently come out and re-emphasised their commitment to the women’s game.

“We’re devoted to coming back in September, we’re going to sort out the costs of this and we’ll talk to the football stakeholders and the federal government to make sure we’re ready.

“Of course, we’re never going to turn down any support and offers of help but I’m really mindful that the Premier League’s funding, the clubs in the Premier League, as well as the EFL, are helping fund and deliver women’s professional football and I think we shouldn’t forget that.”

Simmons added that there have been almost “unanimous” support from clubs for the decision to curtail this season since the cost of adopting the exact same rigorous testing program which has allowed men’s football to go back was too much.