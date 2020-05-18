FA acknowledges ‘significant challenges’ in finishing Women’s Super League season | Football News







The FA say they’re consulting Women’s Super League (WSL) golf equipment in regards to the termination of the 2019/20 season.

English soccer’s governing physique says there are “significant challenges” in finishing the season and Sky Sports News reported on Friday the league is ready to be curtailed following talks between the league organisers and the league’s board.

The WSL, together with the lads’s Premier League and the EFL, have been suspended indefinitely in early April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the purpose of suspension, Manchester City have been one level forward of Chelsea on the high of the WSL, having performed a sport extra. Liverpool occupied the one relegation place, whereas Aston Villa have been six factors clear on the high of the Women’s Championship.

WSL desk earlier than suspension Games performed Points 1 Manchester City 16 40 2 Chelsea 15 39 3 Arsenal 15 36 4 Manchester United 14 23 5 Reading 14 21 6 Tottenham 15 20 7 Everton 14 19 8 West Ham 14 16 9 Brighton 16 13 10 Bristol City 14 9 11 Birmingham City 13 7 12 Liverpool 14 6

