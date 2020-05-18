FA acknowledges ‘significant challenges’ in finishing Women’s Super League season | Football News

The FA say they’re consulting Women’s Super League (WSL) golf equipment in regards to the termination of the 2019/20 season.

English soccer’s governing physique says there are “significant challenges” in finishing the season and Sky Sports News reported on Friday the league is ready to be curtailed following talks between the league organisers and the league’s board.

The WSL, together with the lads’s Premier League and the EFL, have been suspended indefinitely in early April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the purpose of suspension, Manchester City have been one level forward of Chelsea on the high of the WSL, having performed a sport extra. Liverpool occupied the one relegation place, whereas Aston Villa have been six factors clear on the high of the Women’s Championship.

WSL desk earlier than suspension

Games performedPoints
1Manchester City1640
2Chelsea1539
3Arsenal1536
4Manchester United1423
5Reading1421
6Tottenham1520
7Everton1419
8West Ham1416
9Brighton1613
10Bristol City149
11Birmingham City137
12Liverpool146

More to comply with…



