F1’s Rob Smedley launches affordable karting series to improve diversity

A brand-new karting series has actually been released with the objective of increasing ease of access and diversity in motorsport and Formula 1

A brand-new grassroots effort targeted at making motorsport more available for aiming young karters has actually been exposed by F1’s Rob Smedley.

Smedley, a previous engineer at Ferrari and Williams and now Formula 1’s director of information systems, has actually released the Electroheads e-kart race series to assistance make the entry points to racing more varied and affordable.

The electrical karts series, which is likewise being supported by F1, is holding its launching occasion today at the Whilton Mill kart track in Northamptonshire.

Speaking to Sky Sports News about the effort, Smedley stated: “It’s to get more individuals included. When I stopped being included with the groups at the back end of 2018 it had to do with doing something, offering something back.

“Right down at the grassroots you’ve got to grow the amount of people that can get involved. It’s such an expensive sport, but it’s such a brilliant sport and it’s such a brilliant way of getting involved in motorsports and feeding that interest into Formula 1.”

Describing the entry to motorsport for young motorists and their households as “hugely expensive”, Smedley included: “Affordability is such a big barrier to entry.

“We’ve got kids doing British championships as young as 11 years old who are spending £100,000 – and that’s just not a democratic situation for grassroots motorsport. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to do here, trying to make it cheaper, faster, fairer and bring more people into it. By doing that, you will organically grow that whole diversity piece across gender and across racial diversity.”

The series will run on a ‘get here and drive’ basis, with 2 age classifications in location from 6 to 12 years of ages, with individuals completing in equivalent karts offered byElectroheads Children can participate in half-day ‘cup’ sessions or contend in a complete race weekend.

“It needs to be that option that if you haven’t got the means, if you haven’t got that 100K to spend, you can come and do this for 90-95 reduction or whatever the cost reduction will be,” stated Smedley, who was notoriously race engineer to Felipe Massa at Ferrari.

“We desire that to improve too. As we grow this in volume, we grow this in reach and get it not just in the UK however out to other areas too, we can simply begin to drive that rate down. It should not have to do with just how much cash you have actually got, it needs to have to do with how great you are.

“We want to get kids from this series all the way up into Formula 1 and up into the pinnacles of motorsport. That shouldn’t be based on their budget and wallet.”