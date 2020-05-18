F1’s plans for European start to delayed 2020 season set to become clearer



















1:45



Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater offers the most recent information on the 2020 F1 calendar and European races throughout Monday’s F1 Show.

Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater offers the most recent information on the 2020 F1 calendar and European races throughout Monday’s F1 Show.

F1’s calendar plans to start the delayed 2020 season in Europe are anticipated to become clearer this week.

It is known that extra element might be revealed on how the game is sketching collectively the deliberate European part of the revamped season this summer time.

F1 has already introduced plans to start the season in Austria on July 5 – the primary of what’s anticipated to be a double header – below strict security situations, with Silverstone confirming final week that that they had agreed phrases to maintain two races pending authorities approval on the finish of July and starting of August.

Silverstone has reiterated that its behind-closed-door occasions are pending approval from authorities.

F1 would require an exemption from the 14-day quarantine interval that the federal government is planning to introduce for worldwide arrivals into the UK. The sport’s officers are understood to have outlined their in depth ‘biosphere’ plans to essentially the most senior ranges of presidency.

“F1 have made their representations to the very highest offices politically, even directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself,” reported Craig Slater on The F1 Show.

“They have made it very clear how they intend to create this biosphere with rigorous testing, and charter planes for the teams coming in from Italy and Switzerland. But it is up to the government to give that the green light to happen.”

After 4 races in Austria and Silverstone, the European portion of the calendar might then embrace Spain, Hungary Belgium and Monza as F1 races via its common summer time break.

Germany’s Hockenheim circuit – a venue not on the unique calendar – has additionally been in talks with F1.

The sport has stated it plans to race in Europe till early September earlier than heading to Eurasia, Asia and the Amercias earlier than closing the season in December within the Middle East.

F1 is concentrating on a season of between 15 and 18 races.