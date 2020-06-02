F1’s new race names: Silverstone’s 70th Anniversary GP confirmed



















Craig Slater supplies a calendar round-up from Silverstone following the information that the Formula 1 season is poised to begin on July 5.

F1 has confirmed the names that the unprecedented second races in Austria and Great Britain will run underneath when the delayed 2020 season begins.

Never earlier than within the sport’s historical past has the identical circuit hosted two grands prix in the identical season – however this yr will now see each the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone on condition that honour as F1 will get up and operating in Europe after the coronavirus disaster stopped the season earlier than it had even begun.

So what is going to the 2 ‘new’ races be referred to as?

After the acquainted Austrian GP kicks off the season on July 5, the second race on the circuit every week later shall be referred to as the Steiermark GP – or the English model of Styria – to suggest the area wherein the Red Bull Ring is located.

But there is a particular historic allocation for Silverstone and its second race a month later.

Every week after the British GP on August 2 – the primary time the nation’s showpiece motorsport occasion has ever been held this late within the yr – Silverstone will stage F1’s 70th Anniversary GP on August 9.

Revised opening F1 2020 calendar July 5 Austrian GP Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP Budapest August 2 British GP Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP Monza

The sport is celebrating the milestone through the course of this yr and Silverstone staged the first-ever world championship race in 1950.

What does the season begin appear like?

F1 2020 is now set to start practically 4 months after the orirginaly-scheduled season opener in Australia in March was cancelled.

Now beginning with short-haul occasions in Europe for the primary time since 1966, the revised calendar options eight races at six circuits throughout the house of 10 weeks.

The Austrian double-header shall be instantly adopted by the Hungarian GP in Budapest, earlier than a second triple header begins a fortnight later when the Silverstone double is adopted by a rescheduled Spanish GP.

Belgium and Italy will then run back-to-back as scheduled on the unique 2020 calendar.

F1 has stated that “further races will be announced in the coming weeks” with the game aiming to then transfer to Eurasia, Asia, the Americas, and at last the Middle East.