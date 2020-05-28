F1’s first aero development handicap system explained







Formula 1 will introduce its first handicap system for aerodynamic development from subsequent 12 months – however what precisely does it imply, and what impression may it have on the competitiveness of the grid?

As a part of the in depth package deal of cost-cutting and sporting guidelines introduced by the FIA for forthcoming years – strikes accelerated by the onset of the coronavirus disaster – this can be a vital change to the way in which F1 regulates development work carried out by groups.

“For the first time, we’re going to have a handicap system in Formula 1,” mentioned Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz of the incoming restrictions from 2021.

“Like the best horse getting lead adding to his saddle in a handicap race, there’s going to be a penalty for success.”

The change centres across the period of time groups must develop vehicles and elements in wind tunnels and on Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) methods at their factories.

“Formula 1 teams used to run their wind tunnels every hour of the day for seven days a week,” explained Kravitz.

“That obviously cost a lot of money because if you let the engineers run away with their ideas, they’ll come up with loads of different designs and you will need a huge model-making department to build then. Then you’d need day and night shifts to run them in the wind tunnel.

“So they had already cut down the time allowed and will do so again from 2021. But it is still quite a lot of wind-tunnel time, it’s not as if teams will suddenly be getting a tiny amount. The original thought was that it just didn’t get out of control for seven days a week.”

But, this time, it’s not simply the discount within the time allowed which is critical.

Under the revised rules from 2021, every workforce’s allotted wind-tunnel time shall be based mostly on a sliding scale. The workforce on the high of the standings will obtain the least quantity, whereas the workforce on the backside shall be allotted probably the most.

The allocation for the first six months of the 12 months shall be based mostly on the outcomes of the earlier season’s Constructors’ Championship, whereas the second half shall be shaped on the place groups stand as of June 30 of that season.

“This has been mooted before and teams have said ‘this is not really the way Formula 1 is and goes against the DNA of success being rewarded’,” mentioned Kravitz.

“But they needed some way of helping the small and midfield teams get on terms with the big teams that wasn’t just money.”

So what is the precise new rule?

A brand new default stage of 40 wind tunnel runs per week, down from 65 in the meanwhile, is being launched – which the fifth-placed workforce will function to.

The 4 groups above them shall be allotted fewer hours, whereas the 4 groups behind them will function with extra hours.

For instance, had been the brand new rules in place this 12 months, world champions Mercedes would run at 90 per cent of the bottom stage (36 runs per week) – whereas Williams, who completed final within the 2019 standings, could be allowed 112.5 per cent (45 runs) of the time.

From 2022-2025, that hole between back and front will increase, with increments of 5 per cent. So whereas the first-placed workforce could be allowed 28 runs per week, the 10th workforce would have 46.

Essentially, the groups additional down the grid can have extra time to spend engaged on designs within the wind tunnel to attempt to shut the aggressive hole.

What impression might it have?

The new rule undoubtedly breaks with custom and is one among a variety of measures designed to shut up the grid into the following decade. But how vital might the restrictions show – significantly into 2022, when F1 automobile design is being overhauled?

“This new rule offers the midfield and lower-down teams a way of getting back and becoming more competitive that’s not just about budget. It’s giving them more time in wind tunnels and that’s why they’ve done it,” mentioned Kravitz.

“The solely query for me is whether or not the brand new aero idea of F1 vehicles coming in for 2022 is so restrictive that you just truly will not want all that point within the wind tunnel anyway as a result of there are so few issues you’re allowed to alter on the automobile which are allowed.

“So whether or not it will amount to much hurt on the big teams remains to be seen, because there are so many blanked-off areas of the new aero rules. That’s part of the reason people like Adrian Newey don’t like them so much, because there’s so little they can do. Maybe the teams think ‘oh well, if in worst case scenario we get 12 hours knocked off our time, that actually won’t be as punitive as if we were in a free aerodynamic development formula’.”