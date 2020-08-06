F1 working on “standard” provisional calendar for 2021

F1 was required to change to a heavily-revised schedule for 2020 after the international pandemic required majority of the scheduled occasions to be cancelled.

The present 13- race schedule consisted of numerous rounds at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, and likewise includes tracks that were not at first on the 2020 calendar, which initially had 22 occasions prepared.

Further occasions in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are set to be included, taking the calendar to either 16 or 17 rounds.

F1 would typically currently have much of its schedule in location for next year by this point of the year, however deals with difficulties in making strategies for 2021 due to the continuous COVID-19 pandemic and differing circumstances from nation to nation.

Speaking to pick media consisting ofMotorsport com at the British Grand Prix, Todt stated the FIA was working with F1 on next year’s schedule which he prepared for a “standard” calendar to start with, however worried the requirement for versatility in preparation.

“There is a reciprocation of the role between Formula 1 and the FIA, the commercial rights holder and the regulator and legislator,” Todt stated.

“For the promoter, it’s working on the calendar which is then sent to the FIA.

“So far, the promoter is working on, I would state, a requirement calendar – however understanding that we do not understand if a requirement calendar might work.

…