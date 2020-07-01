F1: Willy T. Ribbs shattered motorsport’s color barrier

They are words carved from the experiences of a man who knows what it’s want to stand alone.

A Black driver whose effort to break into motorsport was slowed by a few hurdles and stereotyping for the duration of his career.

But for all the fighting talk his words are undercut with a sense of what could and perhaps needs to have been.

“I wanted to be like the greats — I wanted to be Formula 1 world champion. My mother always said I was 25 years ahead of my time.”

It was a dream conceived in the Californian mountains.

A dream that would be challenged by politics, personalities and prejudice — but the one which would fundamentally spark a number of trailblazing moments and consequently spawn motorsport’s original barrier-breaking pioneer.

‘We do not really want you here’

Speaking from his ranch in Driftwood, Texas, a recurring word emerges throughout — “playbook.”

The “playbook” was Ribbs’ blueprint for success.

In childhood, his father — an amateur sports car racer — planted the motor racing seed.

In adulthood, Emerson Fittipaldi — who does go on to become two-time Formula 1 Champion — provided a path for him to blossom.

Like Fittipaldi, Ribbs’ early career took him to England to compete in the single-seater British Formula Ford Championship. He took to racing such as a duck to water — winning six of eleven races sufficient reason for it the “Star of Tomorrow” title in 1977.

“They saw Willy T. as a fast driver and a winning race driver,” Ribbs fondly recalls.

The following year he came ultimately back to the united states with his sights set on competing in IndyCar — the contrast in reception in the pitlane, though, couldn’t have now been greater.

But his reception in the pit lane at a NASCAR race was a shock.

“All it took was the N-word. When you get addressed by that name you know what it’s about,” he vividly remembers of his preparation to race at the Alabama International Motor Speedway in Talladega, Alabama.

“They made it clear: ‘We really don’t want you here. Why are coming to our sport? Can’t you play basketball or football?”

Humpy Wheeler, who at the time was president of Charlotte Motor Speedway, wished to try to run Ribbs in NASCAR later that year — his effort, though, was in vain.

Ribbs was charged with a traffic violation in Charlotte — Wheeler had to bail him out of police custody. The next day, Wheeler and Ribbs went their separate ways.

Death threats followed, Ribbs says.

“I didn’t offer a damn about this at all. I know a very important factor — You weren’t likely to do it to my face. I considered it very exciting […] You got letters or perhaps a phone call. I might sort of invite it: ‘Okay, start killing.'”

NASCAR did not instantly respond to CNN’s request for comment about the way Ribbs says he had been treated by the sport.

One pioneer inspires another

And yet it’s a word which represents much more — a racially charged term often targeted at Ribbs to imply that he was acting above his station.

“They just thought I should walk 10 paces behind them. That wasn’t happening.”

“(For me) It wasn’t about color. It was about being a race driver. Race drivers have no color either you can get it on or you can’t.”

He eulogizes how Ali provided him with the “playbook” to fight the antagonism — not physically but mentally and emotionally.

“He had great principle, integrity, and that he was strong. Mentally that he was a really tough man [and] being around him, I learned resolve. What I had a need to do to perform my goal.”

And accomplish that goal he did.

Ribbs took the Trans-Am series by storm from 1983-85, winning 17 times and establishing himself as the hottest property in sports car racing.

Fittingly his victory celebrations are not low-key. Returning to the pitlane and in an ode to Ali, he would perform the “Ali Shuffle” — feet moving backwards and forwards in quick succession on the hood of his car and hands raised aloft.

His break came in April 1985 when, backed by boxing promoter Don King, that he made his first attempt at qualifying for the famed Indy 500

Mechanical problems fundamentally doomed his bid. But a significant landmark was beingshown to people there — one which was to enshrine him in motorsport folklore.

‘He wanted me in Formula 1’

December 1985. Autódromo do Estoril, Portugal.

“He wanted me in the car — He wanted me in Formula 1.”

It was both a symbolic yet finite moment — for it was to be as far as however go in F1.

Brabham’s main sponsor during the time was Italian electronics manufacturer, Olivetti. Ribbs says the organization wanted an Italian driver installed. There was no compromise — Italians Riccardo Patrese and Elio de Angelies were to function as the drivers for the 1986 Formula 1 season.

“I have no issues with that,” says Ribbs. “I would’ve liked to have had a major multinational sponsor from the United States to aid it nonetheless it didn’t happen […] My goal was to be in Formula 1 but Bernie had made a statement.”

The groundwork had been laid but it would, though, just take another 21 years for a Black driver — Lewis Hamilton — to officially Formula 1

But Ribbs’ feat would serve to fuel another little bit of history.

After a few attempts, six years later in May 1991, that he qualified for the Indy 500 — becoming the very first African American driver to do this.

He would complete five laps of the race before engine failure forced him out however it was unquestionably a significant barrier breaking moment.

Two years later, though, his luck came full circle as he competed again and finished all 200 laps.

And he’s keen to remember those owners who supported him throughout — including Jim Trueman and Dan Gurney.

Fight for equality

Yet very nearly 30 years on, the landscape is a lot the same as when Ribbs first broke ground.

In 2020, NASCAR’s top circuit has just one full-time Black driver — Bubba Wallace

For some the decision is long-overdue. Ribbs, though, remains skeptical.

“When NASCAR refuses to let Confederate flags fly in their infield: Is that sincere? If George Floyd was alive right now, those flags would still be flying. That’s why I’m saying not much. They’ve got a lot more to do.”

NASCAR didn’t react to CNN’s obtain comment about Ribbs’ assertion.

NASCAR is not the sole place where in actuality the battle for equality and diversity remains fought.

Just as Ecclestone gave Ribbs his shot, Ribbs is quick to praise yet another “monumental” figure who gave Hamilton his opportunity in the sport — former McLaren CEO and founder, Ron Dennis.

“(He) put Lewis Hamilton in the position to be where he is today. He saw a great talent, mentored him and took Lewis right to the top.”

“Ron has already given everyone the playbook. Get the playbook from Ron.

“If you can put a man into space, this is a piece of cake. It’s not rocket science.”

Lewis ‘is the band leader’

In many ways Ribbs handed Hamilton his own “playbook” — that he offered a glimpse in to what could possibly be achieved both on and off the track.

Yet pure talent was never enough. Racing necessitates backers and resources — And Ribbs largely never really had that.

“(Lewis) may be the band leader and he is not afraid […] He’s broadened the activity worldwide to people of color [and] will undoubtedly be anointed because the greatest of them all in the end,” Ribbs proudly states.

“There’s always going to be that element (that) doesn’t accept purely race […] Just like there’s a lot of individuals who won’t accept Lewis for race only.”

“They’re not just dumb. They’re scared. They’re cowards […] You don’t judge a person on his skin color. You don’t judge a man on his accent. He’s a man or he is not a man.”