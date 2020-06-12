F1 Watchalong: Canadian GP 2011 with Jenson Button



















Tune in from 9pm on Friday on Sky F1 to relive the astonishiong 2011 Canadian GP and Jenson Button’s epic win.

It was the Grand Prix that Jenson Button shouldn’t conceivably have gained but terribly did, and the longest race in Formula 1’s historical past. The 2011 Canadian GP had all of it – and is the dramatic topic of our newest Sky F1 Watchalong.

What we’re billing because the Race of the Century – to date! – is undoubtedly probably the most well-known of Button’s 15 profession wins as he overcame a mountain of setbacks to overhaul Sebastian Vettel on the ultimate lap to assert victory – greater than 4 hours after the race had began.

Nine years on and Button is taken again to that very moist and very lengthy Sunday afternoon in Montreal within the firm of Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz and Paul Di Resta – who was racing in his first season of F1 with Force India.

Button admitted: “This was mainly [summing up] my entire profession in a single grand prix. The adrenaline, the highs and lows, via this race have been past something I’d skilled – or skilled since.

“In 4 hours of racing, a lot went mistaken and this actually helped me mentally with the remainder of my profession.

“Times do get tough and this really showed me if you keep your head down you can come out the other side of it.”

Watch at 9pm on Friday evening on Sky Sports F1 – and on-line by way of YouTube and Facebook.

Button: ‘The best comeback of my life’

Button, two years on from his world title triumph with Brawn, was in his second season at McLaren alongside Lewis Hamilton and heading to Canada was fourth in a Vettel-dominated championship, 9 factors adrift of Hamilton.

He certified solely seventh in a disappointing qualifying for McLaren however the elongated race

Starting behind the Safety Car, Button and Hamilton controversially collided inside the primary three laps of green-flag racing in battle down the pit straight – with the latter McLaren retiring – and Jenson then picked up a drive-through penalty beneath the second Safety Car that was referred to as consequently just a few laps later.

The race was red-flagged fully on lap 25 when the heavens completely opened over the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and so ensured a two-hour suspension to the race.

Button resumed in ninth place however quickly hit hassle once more – colliding with one other fellow world champion, this time Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso, on the second chicane. The incident pitched the Spaniard out of the race and punctured Button’s tyre – prompting one other pit cease and dropping him to the rear of the sphere.

Almost lapped, how might Button win from there? What adopted was one of the crucial miraculous in-race comebacks in F1’s historical past as Button, due to a relentless cost again via the sphere, hunted down race-long chief Vettel into an unforgettable closing lap…

The Formula 1 season will start on July 3-5 dwell on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race is the primary of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with each race dwell on Sky Sports.