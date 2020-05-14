F1 transfer market: Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo’s moves debated



















Check out an unmissable version of the Sky F1 Vodcast because the workforce react to Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari exit and the expectation that Carlos Sainz will substitute him for 2021, with Daniel Ricciardo doubtlessly heading to McLaren.

The Formula 1 transfer market has taken two extra hugely-significant turns within the wake of Sebastian Vettel’s plans to separate from Ferrari for 2021.

Carlos Sainz will be part of Ferrari on a two-year deal to interchange Vettel, whereas McLaren have confirmed Daniel Ricciardo because the Spaniard’s substitute.

So does Sainz as team-mate to Charles Leclerc at Ferrari from subsequent yr, and Ricciardo as McLaren’s new skilled figurehead, make sense? The Sky F1 workforce had their say on the approaching driver market moves within the newest Vodcast…

Sainz to Ferrari: Is he a superb match to interchange Vettel?

David Croft: “He’s a really mature, very achieved, very proficient driver. If you wish to go for somebody who’s going to be there to win races if Leclerc has a foul day, then Sainz is that man. He will win a number of races as a result of he’s proficient sufficient to take action.

“He suits that Ferrari mould more than Daniel Ricciardo, who is a bit more of a free spirit.”

Martin Brundle: “Sainz is feisty and I’ve championed him for a very long time. I felt like a lone voice within the paddock, similar to I did with Nico Rosberg a very long time in the past. He’s obtained his previous man’s successful mentality. He’s a sportsman and I like the way in which he goes about his enterprise.

“He will not be a pushover for Leclerc and nor would Ferrari want him to be. I just think that sounds like a better combo into the future than trying to pair up Hamilton and Leclerc. I see Sainz as a good fit there for the medium term.”

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz is again with the primary Notebook of 2020, as he appears at every of the drivers throughout this unprecedented lockdown interval and digests the large information that Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari will half methods on the finish of this yr.

Ted Kravitz: "It's about targets. For Sainz it is about successful his first race and ending on the rostrum constantly. But for Leclerc it is about difficult for a championship now. Leclerc has proved he can win races – not but as many as somebody like Ricciardo – however he would say he is able to win a world championship.

Ted Kravitz: “It’s about targets. For Sainz it is about successful his first race and ending on the rostrum constantly. But for Leclerc it is about difficult for a championship now. Leclerc has proved he can win races – not but as many as somebody like Ricciardo – however he would say he is able to win a world championship.

“The expectation that Sebastian had, and this was the problem, was that he was going to go for the championship as well. So I don’t think Carlos can go straight in there and say ‘well I’m going to go for the championship straight off’ – that’s if the Ferrari is going to be quick enough – to challenge. So it’s really about status and expectations within the team.”

Ricciardo to McLaren: Does it make sense?

Brundle: “Daniel has parked himself at Renault [since 2019] and I do not really feel he is ever actually appeared completely satisfied there. It hasn’t fitted. I do not suppose it is what he wished, he took a little bit of flak for it, and he can be an ideal match for Ferrari as effectively I consider. I’m certain they’ve thought-about all choices.

“But, equally, a McLaren with a Mercedes engine for 2021, they’re going to make him really feel liked there, they’re going to make him really feel necessary, and he is nonetheless obtained it. He’s obtained the pace, he is obtained the race craft, he is very skilled.

“Ricciardo will be an asset to any team in Formula 1 – any team.”

Croft: “To me, there’s nothing fallacious with Daniel Ricciardo going to McLaren. He might, and in hindsight, ought to have gone to McLaren when Zak Brown sat him down at a golf membership a few years again and mentioned ‘this is a contract, come and be part of us’. He went to Renault as an alternative.

“This time round I am unable to see Daniel saying no if that provide is made. The Renault journey simply hasn’t labored. Financially it has however for no different purpose will he be smiling for the time being. He desires to get again to having the chance to win races.

“Mercedes have probably still got the best engine in Formula 1, even though it’s a lot closer than it used to be. McLaren have got great resources and are a fantastic team. With Lando Norris he will have a team-mate that will push him as well. But, yet, he should be better because he’s got more experience and won more races.

Red Bull workforce principal Christian Horner explains why it would not work for Sebastian Vettel to re-join the workforce following his departure from Ferrari.

“I don’t see any minus points, at all.”

Kravitz: “With a Mercedes engine next year, he could have some good success there.”