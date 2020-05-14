F1 transfer market: Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo’s mooted moves debated



















Check out an unmissable version of the Sky F1 Vodcast because the crew react to Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari exit and the expectation that Carlos Sainz will substitute him for 2021, with Daniel Ricciardo doubtlessly heading to McLaren.

The Formula 1 transfer marketplace for 2021 seems set to take two extra hugely-significant turns within the wake of Sebastian Vettel’s plans to separate from Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz is known to be in superior negotiations with Ferrari to interchange Vettel, whereas McLaren have made Daniel Ricciardo their prime goal to take the Spaniard’s place if that first change goes forward.

So would Sainz as team-mate to Charles Leclerc at Ferrari from subsequent yr, and Ricciardo as McLaren’s new skilled figurehead, make sense? The Sky F1 crew had their say on the probably driver market moves within the newest Vodcast…

Sainz to Ferrari: Is he a great match to interchange Vettel?

David Croft: “He’s a really mature, very achieved, very proficient driver. If you wish to go for somebody who’s going to be there to win races if Leclerc has a foul day, then Sainz is that man. He will win a number of races as a result of he’s proficient sufficient to take action.

“He suits that Ferrari mould more than Daniel Ricciardo, who is a bit more of a free spirit.”

Martin Brundle: “Sainz is feisty and I’ve championed him for a very long time. I felt like a lone voice within the paddock, similar to I did with Nico Rosberg a very long time in the past. He’s acquired his outdated man’s profitable mentality. He’s a sportsman and I like the way in which he goes about his enterprise.

“He will not be a pushover for Leclerc and nor would Ferrari want him to be. I just think that sounds like a better combo into the future than trying to pair up Hamilton and Leclerc. I see Sainz as a good fit there for the medium term.”

Ted Kravitz: "It's about targets. For Sainz it is about profitable his first race and ending on the rostrum persistently. But for Leclerc it is about difficult for a championship now. Leclerc has proved he can win races – not but as many as somebody like Ricciardo – however he would say he is able to win a world championship.

Ted Kravitz: “It’s about targets. For Sainz it is about profitable his first race and ending on the rostrum persistently. But for Leclerc it is about difficult for a championship now. Leclerc has proved he can win races – not but as many as somebody like Ricciardo – however he would say he is able to win a world championship.

“The expectation that Sebastian had, and this was the problem, was that he was going to go for the championship as well. So I don’t think Carlos can go straight in there and say ‘well I’m going to go for the championship straight off’ – that’s if the Ferrari is going to be quick enough – to challenge. So it’s really about status and expectations within the team.”

Ricciardo to McLaren: Does it make sense?

Brundle: “Daniel has parked himself at Renault [since 2019] and I do not really feel he is ever actually appeared blissful there. It hasn’t fitted. I do not assume it is what he needed, he took a little bit of flak for it, and he can be an ideal match for Ferrari as properly I imagine. I’m positive they’ve thought of all choices.

“But, equally, a McLaren with a Mercedes engine for 2021, they will make him really feel cherished there, they will make him really feel essential, and he is nonetheless acquired it. He’s acquired the pace, he is acquired the race craft, he is very skilled.

“Ricciardo will be an asset to any team in Formula 1 – any team.”

Croft: “To me, there may be nothing incorrect with Daniel Ricciardo going to McLaren. He may, and in hindsight, ought to have gone to McLaren when Zak Brown sat him down at a golf membership a few years again and mentioned ‘here is a contract, come and be a part of us’. He went to Renault as a substitute.

“This time round I am unable to see Daniel saying no if that supply is made. The Renault journey simply hasn’t labored. Financially it has however for no different cause will he be smiling for the time being. He needs to get again to having the chance to win races.

“Mercedes have probably still got the best engine in Formula 1, even though it’s a lot closer than it used to be. McLaren have got great resources and are a fantastic team. With Lando Norris he will have a team-mate that will push him as well. But, yet, he should be better because he’s got more experience and won more races.

“I don’t see any minus points, at all.”

Kravitz: “With a Mercedes engine next year, he could have some good success there.”