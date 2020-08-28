F1 technical developments revealed at Spa

Mercedes F1 W11 bargeboard information 1/ 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes has a raft of brand-new parts offered for the Belgian GP however here’s an appearance at the bargeboard and deflector area, both of which have actually seen significant optimisation by the group.

Mercedes F1 W11 flooring information 2/ 18 Photo by: Mark Sutton/ Motorsport Images We kept in mind the 3 extra fins on the flooring of the Mercedes W11 ahead of the rear tires in our gallery the other day however the wider-angle shots from today have revealed another 3 fins have actually been included midway along the flooring too.

McLaren MCL35 bargeboard information 3/ 18 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren has actually included another weapon to its growing toolbox in Belgium, with a modified set of sidepod deflectors set up on the MCL35, having actually currently made various modifications to other locations of the cars and truck in current races. The primary deflector panels stay mostly the same however a row of 3 flaps have actually been included underneath the primary assembly to assist clean circulation because area.