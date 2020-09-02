F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

An outwardly uneventful race in Belgium and Lewis Hamilton’s continued supremacy of the 2020 season have actually led to some dissatisfaction amongst fans, with Mercedes looking odds-on to win both world champions.

Wolff firmly insists that there’s far more drama going on in the Mercedes garage than individuals may presume, with issues about dependability and so on.

He thinks that putting that throughout to the general public by enabling broadcast of internal conversations that do not include the chauffeur would benefit the program.

“I understand what the fans say,” he stated when asked byMotorsport com. “And there are some races which are not really amusing, and after that there are others which are the contrary.

” I believe it would be too simple to state there are excellent football video games and there are bad football video games, however as a matter of truth, no one desires to see a team running away with the champion.

“We constantly doubt, we do not actually think that we are running away with the champion, and undoubtedly there is a lot more drama that is taking place behind the drapes, getting parts all set, having engines stop working on dynos, attempting to bring upgrades to the track eleventh hour, and after that like today, all the concerns around making it to completion on a one-stop.

” I believe what we should take a look at is making those interactions …