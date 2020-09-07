F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly scored a shock victory after Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton received a penalty and the other usual front-runners hit trouble.

Gasly was joined on the podium by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll, marking the first race since Hungary 2012 where no drivers from Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari finished in the top three.

Hamilton fought back from running 30 seconds off the pack to finish the race seventh, rising back up through the order after a stop/go penalty ended his win hopes.

The exciting race and surprise front-runners reignited the debate about using reverse grid sprint race formats in F1 in the future.

The idea was proposed as an alternative to qualifying at select races in 2020, only for Mercedes to block the move as it required unanimous approval.

Writing in his post-race column, F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn said that Monza was planned as a race where a reverse grid sprint race would have replaced qualifying in 2020.

He said that Sunday’s race proved the kind of excitement a mixed-up order could offer, and that it was the perfect opportunity to revisit the proposal for the future.

“Monza was a candidate for a reverse grid sprint race when we were considering testing the format this year,” Brawn said.

“Unfortunately, we could not move…