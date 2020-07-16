F1: Sergio Perez reacts to Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 2021 rumours



















3:25



Racing Point’s Sergio Perez has given his reaction to rumours linking Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin Racing for the 2021 Formula One season

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez has given his reaction to rumours linking Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin Racing for the 2021 Formula One season

Sergio Perez has reiterated he has a contract set up for 2021 amid reports that Sebastian Vettel could replace him at Aston Martin, but admits Formula 1 is just a “business” – while also revealing he has already been approached by still another team.

According to Sky in Germany, Vettel is in talks with Racing Point and has been offered a drive for 2021, if they will be rebranded as Aston Martin.

That is despite both Perez and team-mate Lance Stroll being on long contracts with the team, who have enjoyed a leap in performance this year.

“I’m with the team, and as far as I know I have a contract,” said Perez, who signed a fresh three-year deal last season, before the Hungarian GP.

“We will see what happens in the next weeks, but from my point of view I’ve got a contract with the team and I fully believe in the future of the team.”

13:46 Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have spoken ahead of this weekend’s Formula One race at the Hungarian Grand Prix Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have spoken ahead of this weekend’s Formula One race at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Stroll also insisted that he was “determined” to stay but it is thought that Perez, who has raced for the Silverstone-based outfit since 2014, would be almost certainly to make way for Vettel given Stroll’s father, Lawrence, owns the team, with Racing Point having the option to purchase the Mexican’s contract early.

“I’ve been in the sport for 10 years so I understand at the end of the day that this is a business,” added Perez to Sky F1. “To go forward everyone has to be happy.”

And Perez unmasked he has been already contacted by an F1 rival, within days of the Vettel-Aston Martin rumours emerging.

“I know I’ve got a contract, and I know that during the week the rumours came out we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock,” he said. “I wont say names.

“And also other teams in other categories, which was quite a surprise because we have a contract for the next years here. At the moment there are just rumours around.”

He continued to Sky F1: “It was an extremely surprising week because we got some phone calls from some teams, and I’m like, exactly what do I say? I’ve got a contract, I can not say any other thing more.

“I think the answer for everything will just be time.”

2:04 Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull will never be taking Sebastian Vettel as a driver for 2021 Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull will not be taking Sebastian Vettel as a driver for 2021

Perez famously helped the former Force India team in 2018 when he triggered administration proceedings, saving countless jobs, with the outfit eventually bought and renamed by Lawrence Stroll.

“The reason we saved the team is not for later on, it has nothing to do with other things, we did it to save the jobs,” Perez insisted to Ted Kravitz.

“That will always remain with me, whatever happens.

“I didn’t do it for people to thank me, the team don’t owe me anything.”

Perez: Vettel undoubtedly a ‘good name to have in a team’

While that he was astonished by the rumours, Perez also said he comprehended them.

“It’s just part of the game,” that he stated. “The team have taken a good step forward. It’s good to have big names related to the team because that means we are making a good job, making progress and I think the team should be proud of it.”

On four-time champion Vettel, he added: “He’s clearly a big name in the activity, he has done a lot all through his career.

“There is no secret that he has been excessively lucky aswell to have the great machinery throughout his career. But no one can simply take any credit away from the successful career he’s had.

“He’s certainly a good name to have in a team.”

When asked if however welcome Vettel as a team-mate for 2021, Stroll responded: “It’s not really for me personally to decide. I do not mind whoever I have as a team-mate as long they truly are a team player. That’s all you really ask from the team-mate.

“I’m actually just focused on this weekend and the rest of the season. I’m enjoying driving this new car and that’s what on mind, to have the most from this season and we’ll see what happens next season.”

Watch the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this week-end. Sunday’s race begins at 2.10pm. Get Sky F1 for an extra £10 a month now.