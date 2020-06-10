F1: Ross Brawn on 2020 calendar, reverse-grid race proposal & more



















Ross Brawn tells Sky F1 that ‘issues are beginning to fall into place’ with the F1 2020 calendar and is hopeful of confirming flyaway races quickly. Plus, he has his say on the brand new guidelines and reverse-grid race debate.

Ross Brawn says Formula 1 is not going to be rushed into confirming the remainder of its 2020 calendar as the game could make a “relatively late call” on whether or not to race or not at sure circuits later within the 12 months.

Eight races of the delayed 2020 season have to this point been revealed – all in Europe and behind-closed-doors – with the primary GP happening in Austria on July 5 and the final confirmed at Monza on September 6.

After that, different European tracks have been mooted as prospects by Brawn – mentioning Mugello, Hockenheim, Imola and Jerez in an interview with RaceFans – and F1’s managing director of motorsports informed Sky Sports F1 that the game is biding its time to agency up plans for later within the season.

Particularly as setting a date for ‘flyaway’ races – F1 was attributable to head to North and South America, and Asia – is proving to be “challenging”.

“Because every country is at different phases of this pandemic, some countries where it’s quite difficult at the moment, we’re optimistic will improve enough in time for us to go there,” Brawn mentioned on the F1 Show.

29:16 Ted Kravitz rounds up all of the Formula 1 information on the newest version of The Notebook – which features a recreation of hopscotch, 2020 calendar comparability – whereas additionally reacting to the newest massive Ross Brawn and Toto Wolff interviews Ted Kravitz rounds up all of the Formula 1 information on the newest version of The Notebook – which features a recreation of hopscotch, 2020 calendar comparability – whereas additionally reacting to the newest massive Ross Brawn and Toto Wolff interviews

“I feel the place we now have everlasting circuits then it is simple to make a comparatively late name. Where we now have to construct a circuit then you definately want more discover.

“But then of course with a flyaway, the logistics are more difficult. It’s proving quite challenging the second half, but I think we’ll have a pretty decent season. There’s a lot of things now starting to fall into place.”

The Singapore GP was attributable to observe Italy, though a circuit would have to be ‘constructed’ there as it is a avenue observe. There is more optimism about different races in Asia, akin to Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, in direction of the top of 2020.

Reverse-grid qualy proposal dropped

Brawn says the reverse-grid qualifying race proposal has been “dropped” for 2020 after opposition for Mercedes.

The concept – which might see the Saturday format reshuffled on the ‘second’ races at Austria and Silverstone this season – had been favoured by nearly all of the 10 F1 groups, though world champions Mercedes had been in opposition to what they referred to as a “gimmick”.

And Brawn confirmed: “We’ve dropped the idea for now.”

4:28 Ross Brawn has informed the F1 Show that Formula 1 is absolutely behind Lewis Hamilton after his feedback on racism and says the game is methods to enhance variety within the paddock. Ross Brawn has informed the F1 Show that Formula 1 is absolutely behind Lewis Hamilton after his feedback on racism and says the game is methods to enhance variety within the paddock.

After being performed footage of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s interview with Sky F1’s Martin Brundle, during which he revealed three causes for his group’s stance, Brawn added: “Why we resurrected this concept was due to the consecutive races on the observe, which we’ll have at two races this season possibly more.

“It appeared a super alternative within the second race to attempt a distinct format. I feel a lot of the points Toto was involved about, most might be addressed with the groups working collectively.

“But at the moment it needs a unanimous decision from the teams.”

Brawn on F1’s first ‘aero handicap’ system

Brawn additionally had his say on the progress F1 and its groups have made with the brand new guidelines, with varied cost-cutting measures permitted in addition to a brand new ‘handicap’ system the place groups who end decrease within the championship are granted more time for aerodynamic growth.

“I’m pretty happy,” Brawn defined. “We need to keep the competition and we’re keeping the competition in the areas we think are of most interest to fans, so the aerodynamics, differentiation on the engine side, the suspension. So we’ve got those areas which the fans can engage with and they can understand. But we’ve neutralised other areas.

8:35 Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok talk about Lewis Hamilton’s feedback on variety with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing that the game’s six-time champion was proper to talk out. Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok talk about Lewis Hamilton’s feedback on variety with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing that the game’s six-time champion was proper to talk out.

“This adjustment in the aerodynamic capacity of the teams, depending on where they finish in the championship is a gentle step in the right direction. You still have to do a great job to win a Formula 1 race, you won’t win a Formula 1 race because you’ve got the least handicaps.

“We at all times wish to have a meritocracy in Formula 1 and I feel an amazing group that finishes first within the championship could have rather less aerodynamic capability than a group behind the grid, but when that group on the again do not use that additional useful resource more sensibly, it could be wasted.”

