F1 revenues almost wiped out by pandemic halt to races

Formula One’s revenues were almost completely wiped out in the 2nd quarter of the year, as the elite automobile racing series had problem with the hold-up to the start of its world champion amidst the coronavirus break out.

The results highlight the scale of the job dealing with Liberty Media, the United States group managed by billionaire John Malone, which obtained F1 in an $8bn handle2016 It is looking to phase in between 15 and 18 races in order to rescue as much profits as possible.

F1’s revenues dropped to $24 m in the 3 months to completion of June from $620 m in the exact same quarter of2019

Neither broadcasting revenues nor the costs paid by race promoters for the right to phase grands prix were acknowledged in the quarter. At least 15 races are needed this season to please transmitting agreements, according to individuals informed on the offers.

The Paddock Club business hospitality organisation, which depends on fans being able to participate in races and charges countless dollars per ticket, was likewise struck, though F1 stated it was weighing up strategies to enable a restricted variety of viewers to return this year.

Second- quarter operating losses amounted to $122 m, swinging from an operating revenue of $26 m, and there was no repeat of the $335 m payment made to groups …