F1 return has set “global example” for other sports

F1 was required to abort the opening 10 races of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however handled to get its season underway with the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

A 13- race calendar is now in location, with more races set to be included after a variety of countermeasures and procedures were executed to permit occasions to be staged securely.

Speaking to choose media consisting ofMotorsport com at the British Grand Prix, Todt stated he was “very proud” of how F1 had actually made its return, thinking it has set an example to other sports and racing series in staging worldwide occasions.

“The easy decision was to wait until things get better, and we don’t know when it will get better,” Todt stated.

“Formula 1 was the very first worldwide series to begin once again with extremely stringent procedures. It has been a worldwide example of [the] inspiration and engagement to reboot racing.

” I check out [comments] that you do that for cash. For me, it’s incorrect. You do that since life has to return as much as possible to regular, taking into account that the infection exists.

“It has been the life previously, which all of us understand. Nobody was forecasting that we might live this sort of circumstance. Now we need to find out to cope with this infection.”

Todt stated F1 had actually been “very creative” to reconstruct the calendar after the pandemic …