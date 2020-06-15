F1 podium ceremonies to be overhauled when 2020 season begins







Formula 1’s iconic podium won’t be able to happen as normal when the 2020 season begins – with post-race ceremony likely to as an alternative take place on the grid – according to Ross Brawn.

At the conclusion of every race the top three-finishing drivers and something representative from the winning team, plus various dignitaries, traditionally simply take to the rostrum for the trophy presentations and champagne.

But with strict safety and health restrictions being put in place when the campaign begins in Austria the following month, including social distancing where possible, several F1’s most recognisable event procedures are set for an overhaul.

“The podium procedure can’t happen [as it does now], but we’re considering doing something on the grid following the race,” said Brawn, F1’s managing director of sport, within an interview with the sport’s official internet site.

Ted Kravitz says having socially-distanced post-race festivities is among the many changes that may have to be made as F1 makes its return following coronavirus pandemic.

“One option would be to line the cars through to the track and the drivers will stand before cars.

“We can’t present the trophies, as you can’t have someone in close proximity presenting a trophy, but we have worked it out, we have plans and procedures, we’re looking at how we can present it on TV.”

Changes are also in the offing for the drivers’ track parade and pre-race grid to ensure distancing.

But Brawn says he could be “100 per cent confident” that F1 will generate an “engaging and exciting product” for TELEVISION viewers.

“It will just be different. This is the new norm,” added Brawn.

“How long will this carry on? We don’t know, but this will be the new norm for the rest of the year for sure.”

