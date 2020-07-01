F1 form guide: Who will be favourites for 2020’s big summer of races?







The 2020 Formula one season begins this end of the week, with a much-anticipated Austrian DOCTOR the first of eight proved races this specific summer. But who have scored the most details in the matching Grands Prix last year?

We’ve looked over the form guide in advance the 2020 season, that is starting with 8 races upon six songs, and is started be incorporating plenty a lot more to their calendar within the coming several weeks…

All dates under show the proved 2020 routine so far, through Friday’s training until contest day upon Sunday.

JULY approximately for five: AUSTRIAN GP

What took place in 2019?

With Mercedes struggling in hot weather, the field opened and it an exciting race over with a wheel-to-wheel battle among Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Verstappen nudged Leclerc to the exterior with 3 laps leftover to take an excellent, yet questionable, victory.

2019 Austrian GP: Verstappen wins Leclerc battle Driver Points Team points 1. Max Verstappen 26 Red Bull: 32 2. Charles Leclerc 18 Ferrari: 30 3. Valtteri Bottas 15 Mercedes: 25 4. Sebastian Vettel 12 McLaren: 12 5. Lewis Hamilton 10 Alfa Romeo: 3 6. Lando Norris 8 7. Pierre Gasly 6 8. Carlos Sainz 4 9. Kimi Raikkonen 2 10: Antonio Giovinazzi 1

JULY 10-12: STYRIAN GP

What happened in 2019?

As you can find two races at the Spielberg track, the results above would stand for this 1 when it comes to the ultimate points tally at the bottom of the article.

JULY 17-19: HUNGARIAN GP

What happened in 2019?

Verstappen sealed his first F1 pole, ahead of Hamilton, in Hungary – but the soon-to-be six-time world champion got his own back the race as Mercedes executed a masterful undercut after struggling to get ahead of the Red Bull.

2019 Hungarian GP: Hamilton outfoxes Verstappen Driver Points Team points 1. Lewis Hamilton 25 Mercedes: 29 2. Max Verstappen 19 Red Bull: 27 3. Sebastian Vettel 15 Ferrari: 27 4. Charles Leclerc 12 McLaren: 12 5. Carlos Sainz 10 Alfa Romeo: 6 6. Pierre Gasly 8 Toro Rosso: 1 7. Kimi Raikkonen 6 8. Valtteri Bottas 4 9. Lando Norris 2 10. Alex Albon 1

JULY 31-AUGUST 2: BRITISH GP

What happened in 2019?

A walk in the Silverstone park for Mercedes, even though it looked like it had been going to be pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas who control the race instead of home favourite Hamilton. But an early Safety Car played right into Hamilton’s hands, and he took a sixth British GP victory.

2019 British GP: Hamilton & Merc dominate Driver Points Team points 1. Lewis Hamilton 26 Mercedes: 44 2. Valtteri Bottas 18 Red Bull: 22 3. Charles Leclerc 15 Ferrari: 15 4. Pierre Gasly 12 McLaren: 8 5. Max Verstappen 10 Renault: 7 6. Carlos Sainz 8 Alfa Romeo: 4 7. Daniel Ricciardo 6 Toro Rosso: 2 8. Kimi Raikkonen 4 9. Daniil Kvyat 2 10. Nico Hulkenberg 1

AUGUST 7-9: 70th ANNIVERSARY GP

What happened in 2019?

Silverstone is yet another track that is hosting two races in 2010.

AUGUST 14-16: SPANISH GP

What happened in 2019?

The host of testing, Mercedes dominated the race with Hamilton and Bottas comfortably ahead of nearest challenger Verstappen – while Ferrari’s team orders were called into question.

2019 Spanish GP: Another perfect weekend for Hamilton Driver Points Team points 1. Lewis Hamilton 26 Mercedes: 44 2. Valtteri Bottas 18 Red Bull: 23 3. Max Verstappen 15 Ferrari: 22 4. Sebastian Vettel 12 Haas: 7 5. Charles Leclerc 10 McLaren: 4 6. Pierre Gasly 8 Toro Rosso: 2 7. Kevin Magnussen 6 8. Carlos Sainz 4 9. Daniil Kvyat 2 10. Romain Grosjean 1

AUGUST 28-30: BELGIAN GP

What happened in 2019?

A first Formula 1 victory for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque converted pole into victory, despite Hamilton’s best efforts, while Verstappen suffered a blow when crashing out at the start. New team-mate Alex Albon made his mark for Red Bull with a fine recovery drive.

2019 Belgian GP: Leclerc seals first F1 win Driver Points Team points 1. Charles Leclerc 25 Ferrari: 38 2. Lewis Hamilton 18 Mercedes: 33 3. Valtteri Bottas 15 Red Bull: 10 4. Sebastian Vettel 13 Racing Point: 9 5. Alex Albon 10 Toro Rosso: 8 6. Sergio Perez 8 Renault: 4 7. Daniil Kvyat 6 8. Nico Hulkenberg 4 9. Pierre Gasly 2 10. Lance Stroll 1

SEPTEMBER 2-4: ITALIAN GP

What happened in 2019?

Make that two for Leclerc. Again, Hamilton pushed him all the way – even appearing to get ahead before having onto the run-off area by the feisty Ferrari star – but Leclerc hung on in front of the Tifosi. Verstappen had engine penalties and struggled somewhat to produce ground.

2019 Italian GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to delight Tifosi Driver Points Team points 1. Charles Leclerc 25 Mercedes: 34 2. Lewis Hamilton 18 Ferrari: 25 3. Valtteri Bottas 16 Renault: 22 4. Daniel Ricciardo 12 Red Bull: 12 5. Nico Hulkenberg 10 Racing Point: 6 6. Alex Albon 8 Alfa Romeo: 2 7. Sergio Perez 6 McLaren: 1 8. Max Verstappen 4 9. Antonio Giovinazzi 2 10. Lando Norris 1

Who scored probably the most points?

Surprise, surprise: The 2019 world champion scored probably the most points in the races so far confirmed in 2020.

F1’s first eight races: Top 2019 points scorers Driver points (top 10) Team points 1. Lewis Hamilton: 159 1. Mercedes: 278 2. Charles Leclerc: 138 2. Ferrari: 202 3. Valtteri Bottas: 119 3. Red Bull: 180 4: Max Verstappen: 110 4, McLaren: 57 5. Sebastian Vettel: 64 5. Renault: 40 6. Pierre Gasly: 54 6. Alfa Romeo: 22 7. Carlos Sainz: 38 7. Racing Point: 15 8. Daniel Ricciardo: 24 8. Toro Rosso: 15 9. Alex Albon: 19 9. Haas: 7 10. Lando Norris: 19 10. Williams: 0

But Leclerc was also impressive for Ferrari – with two victories to Hamilton’s three.

While Verstappen would have been much higher up the final standings if not for heavily-compromised Belgian and Italian Grands Prix.

What will happen this year? We’re about to learn…