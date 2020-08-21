F1 engine mode restriction postponed until Italian GP

The concession has been made to allow engine manufacturers more time to conduct dyno testing before they head into a race weekend committed to the new restrictions.

The move to a single mode for qualifying and the race was first outlined in a letter sent to the teams by the FIA’s secretary general for motorsport Peter Bayer last week.

Under the heading “power unit ICE modes – reduction of the scope of adjustability between qualifying and the race” Bayer explained that the FIA would restrict modes via a technical directive that would be issued prior to the Belgian GP.

Justification for the change was given with reference to two separate regulations. The first was Article 2.7 of the 2020 technical regulations, headed “Duty of Competitor,” and which says: “It is the duty of each competitor to satisfy the FIA technical delegate and the stewards that his automobile complies with these regulations in their entirety at all times during an Event.

“The design of the car, its components and systems shall, with the exception of safety features, demonstrate their compliance with these regulations by means of physical inspection of hardware or materials. No mechanical design may rely upon software inspection as a means of ensuring its compliance.

“Due to their nature, the compliance of…