F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims

In the technical instruction released recently to verify the brand-new constraints– which enter force at the Italian GP– the FIA refers to Appendix 4 of the F1 sporting guidelines, which covers the existing power system homologation duration that runs up until 2025.

The guidelines define that makers can ask for FIA approval for upgrades “for reliability, safety, cost saving, car installation and supply issues.”

In the technical instruction the FIA states that ask for reliability repairs can show the reality that the makers are pressing the limitation on efficiency, with for instance using certifying modes, instead of repairing real issues.

The TD notes: “We believe that in many cases reliability issues are inevitable consequences of running the PU outside of its reliable operational limits in some moments of an event, and such reliability requests are in fact an indirect means of allowing more of the higher performance modes to be used during the life of a PU.

“In lots of cases it is for this reason essentially difficult for the FIA to please itself that all modification demands are exclusively for the functions allowed by the guidelines and have no impact on efficiency.”

Read Also:

As formerly reported the FIA points out 2 other guidelines as reason for the brand-new mode constraints, specifically Article …