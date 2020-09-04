F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

F1 revealed recently that the 2nd race in Bahrain – the Sakhir Grand Prix – would be staged on the track’s outer loop layout, appealing laptimes of under 55 seconds in certifying.

The 11-corner circuit is simply 2.202 miles long, implying the race will last 87 laps. A lead time of 53.9 seconds has actually been anticipated by F1 following its own simulations.

While some drivers have actually applauded the call, calling it “awesome”, Grosjean stated recently in Belgium that he was not “fully convinced” by the choice, thinking it might be a “nightmare” in certifying and with blue flags in the race due to the absence of track area.

Asked if he had actually discussed his concerns over the layout with fellow GPDA director Sebastian Vettel and GPDA chairman Alexander Wurz, Grosjean informedMotorsport com: “With Vettel, yes. I won’t show you the emoji that he replied with on WhatsApp!

“Wurz and I have not had [time to talk] yet. For now, we’re on numerous other subjects. I offered my viewpoint on Sakhir, it appears not everybody liked it.

“I think it wasn’t necessarily the best option to try out, but let’s see what it’s like. We’re certainly going to discuss it, but with the back-to-back races, we haven’t had time to talk in between.”

