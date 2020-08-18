F1 drivers to discuss closing speed issue after Ocon crash

Ocon crashed into the wall towards completion of last practice for the Spanish Grand Prix after taking incredibly elusive action to prevent a slow-moving Magnussen in between Turn 3 and Turn 4.

Magnussen was on a sluggish lap in a quote to cool his tires, while Ocon was attempting to get his tires up to temperature level after leaving the pits, discussing the speed distinction.

Both the drivers and the stewards put it down as an “unfortunate” mishap, without any action being taken.

But there was a repeat of automobiles going gradually on-track through certifying in Barcelona as drivers attempted to cool their tires, triggering them to lot in the last sector prior to beginning their flying laps.

“It’s not really acceptable to have a queue of cars,” Ocon stated. “If there is someone coming up at race speed, it can be dangerous. This has been the trend.

“In hot conditions, we are a minute slower in a cool-down lap or to prep the lap. It’s very, very slow.

“We would need to limit [the minimum time]. To start my last lap, I was basically clutch in and I stopped. I was literally doing zero kph in the middle of the line. It’s very, very extreme nowadays.”

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Romain Grosjean stated the matter would be gone over at the next drivers’ instruction, confessing there were security issues about the closing …