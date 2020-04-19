F1 drivers, footballers set for Virtual Chinese GP battle on Sky Sports F1

Courtois, Immobile as well as Poulter on grid with 7 F1 drivers; Watch Virtual Chinese GP tonight at 6pm on Sky Sports F1
By Matt Morlidge
Last Updated: 19/04/20 9: 43 am
An diverse mix of drivers – including Formula 1 celebrities, footballers as well as Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson – will certainly be fighting it out in tonight’s Virtual Chinese GP, the 3rd online race from F1’s Esports collection.
Tonight’s bumper grid is loaded with 7 F1 drivers from the course of 2020, consisting of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – champion of the last occasion – as well as McLaren’s Lando Norris, with protection beginning at 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 as well as our YouTube network.
Alex Albon (Red Bull), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), George Russell as well as Nicholas Latifi (both Williams) are additionally returning for an additional fracture at on the internet auto racing, while Carlos Sainz will certainly be making his F1 Esports launching as he finishes McLaren’s routine auto racing line-up together with Norris.
And a host of various other heavyweights are signing up with the F1 regulars for the occasion, which will certainly see a brief certifying occur after 6pm prior to a 28- lap race around the Shanghai circuit.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as well as Lazio demonstrator Ciro Immobile – the leading marker in Italy’s Serie A – are standing for football, with both at work for Red Bull as well as Toro Rosso (currently referred to as Alpha Tauri) specifically.
They’re not the only showing off celebrities authorized up, with golf enthusiast Ian Poulter returning for Renault, together with Guanyu Zhou – the Chinese child as well as champion of the opening Virtual GP ‘in’ Bahrain.
Louis Deletraz (Haas) as well as Callum Illot (Ferrari) are 2 various other F2 children on the grid, while Juan Manuel Correa, the American vehicle driver that is still recuperating from injuries endured in a dreadful Belgian GP mishap last August, is driving for Alfa Romeo.
Anthony Davidson is flying the flag for Sky Sports F1, together with banner Jimmy Broadbent at Racing Point, while Mercedes – for the 3rd time in a row – have actually chosen for Stoffell Vandoorne as well as Esteban Gutierrez, 2 previous F1 drivers, to represent them.
Coverage will certainly start at 6pm tonight, with Sky F1’s Natalie Pinkham component of today group.
Full grid for Virtual Chinese GP
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes
Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Callum Ilott, Ferrari
Alex Albon, Red Bull
Thibaut Courtois, Red Bull
Lando Norris, McLaren
Carlos Sainz, McLaren
Guanyu Zhou, Renault
Ian Poulter, Renault
Anthony Davidson, Racing Point
Jimmy Broadbent, Racing Point
Ciro Immobile, Toro Rosso
Liam Lawson, Toro Rosso
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Juan Manuel Correa, Alfa Romeo
Louis Deletraz, Haas
Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas
George Russell, Williams
Nicholas Latifi, Williams