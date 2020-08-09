F1 drivers can’t use pitlane ‘shortcut’ on last lap

The topic has actually been highlighted after it was understood that Lewis Hamilton might have gotten a benefit after his last-lap failure in the British GP by heading into the pitlane and crossing the line there.

Unlike lots of circuits, the pit entry at Silverstone represents a faster way relative to drivers who remain on the circuit and work out the Club complex of corners.

Despite battling with a front left tire that was breaking down, Hamilton chose to remain on track and finish the lap, and he crossed the line 5.8 seconds clear of the pursuer MaxVerstappen However, the job of remaining in front would have been much easier if he had actually pitted.

In the past, keeps in mind released by the late FIA race director Charlie Whiting consisted of a referral to drivers utilizing the pitlane on the last lap, however latterly that paragraph has actually been left out.

Following a conversation in Thursday’s routine conference of group supervisors the subject was gone over in the light of what took place to Hamilton, with the possibility of a repeat this weekend.

Current race director Masi properly modified the notes and an upgrade he released on Sunday read: “In the interests of sporting fairness and to help with the organized conduct of the occasion in accordance with the arrangements of the FIA International Sporting Code, any automobile which does not cross the control line on the track …