F1 Delta Time’s REVV token to launch on Uniswap this week

Blockchain video gaming company Animoca Brands will launch its brand-new REVV token on the popular decentralized exchange Uniswap.

REVV will start trading for Ethereum (ETH) on Uniswap from September 4 at 12 pm UTC. The token’s preliminary cost will be $0.00666.

The REVV token works as an energy token on Animoca’s crypto-powered motorsports video games, consisting of F1 Delta Time and 2 brand-new upcoming releases.

Animoca’s very first upcoming title is a Grand Prix motorbike racing, or MotoGP, video game that will see more information launched throughout Q4 2020. Another title “based on a global racing franchise” will likewise be revealed quickly.

REVV is “the currency of purchase, utility, and action” for Animoca’s motorsports titles, with the token presently able to be utilized for paying entry charges into F1 Delta Time‘s core Time Trial and Grand Prix nodes.

REVV tokens can be staked to make in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from Animoca Brands’ motorsport releases.

Holders of F1 Delta Time NFTs can likewise make REVV by staking their NFTs. Of REVV’s overall supply of 3 billion tokens, 6.02 million REVV remains in the procedure of being dispersed amongst F1 Delta Time NFT holders.

500 million REVV has actually been designated for different swimming pools relating to F1 Delta Time, consisting of in-game benefits, marketing, a reserve, and advertising airdrops.

In July, Animoca Brands reported record incomes of $4.33 million throughout the very first quarter of 2020, and $3 million for the month ofApril The company held almost $1.8 million worth of crypto at the time.