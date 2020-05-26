F1 Cribs: Lando Norris reveals what’s in his home and garden



















7:05



WATCH: So simply what’s the home of a Formula 1 driver like? McLaren’s Lando Norris kicks off a brand new Sky F1 function throughout lockdown as he excursions his pad and garden!

Formula 1’s drivers normally spend 9 months of the yr crisscrossing the globe and successfully residing out of a suitcase, however latest months have seen them way more time at home than is generally the case.

So what’s an F1 driver’s ‘Crib’ really like?

McLaren’s Lando Norris gave Sky F1’s Natalie Pinkham an unique and entertaining video tour round his home and garden whereas in lockdown, in the primary of a brand new collection.

What’s 20-year-old Norris’ gaming set-up really like? What memorabilia has he already collected in his younger profession? How does he preserve match? And, most crucially of all, what precisely is in his fridge?

Find out in the video above as Lando welcomes you into his Crib…