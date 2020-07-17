F1 confirms two positive coronavirus cases in latest testing round







F1 have confirmed that two people tested positive for coronavirus from almost five thousand tests ahead of the Hungarian GP.

From 4,997 tests carried out in the 7 days to Thursday, two tests came back as positive. The individuals are not present at the previous event in Austria and are comprehended to not benefit teams.

Extensive protocols around isolation and tracing were enacted, with no effect on the running of this weekend’s event expected.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 10th July and Thursday 16th July, 4,997 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel,” read a joint statement.

“Of these, two people have tested positive. The individuals are not present in Austria, with the affected people taken off operations and isolated.

“Tracing of close contacts completed and isolated.”

It is comprehended the two positive cases do not involve front-line roles.

F1 has put stringent safety and health measures in place at events for the delayed season to begin with, including extensive protocols to make certain events can continue despite having positive cases.

Writing in his post-Styrian GP column on Monday, F1 managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday: “There will be positive tests, I’m sure of it.

“When we do get those positive tests, we have to make certain we cope with them in the correct and proper fashion to minimise the impact they have on F1.”

The sport performed 8,598 tests between June 26-July 9, all of which came ultimately back negative results.