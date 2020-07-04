F1 confirms no positive coronavirus tests ahead of Austrian GP







F1 and the FIA have confirmed there have been no positive coronavirus cases from 4,032 tests in the last seven days.

The F1 season has begun in Austria this weekend amid strict COVID-19 protocols at the Red Bull Ring, with private testing being carried out on all personnel before coming to the venue and then every five days.

Of the 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel tested, none came ultimately back positive results.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 26th June and Thursday 2nd July, 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel were tested for COVID-19,” read a statement.

“Of these, zero folks have tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days.”

All personnel on site are being kept in ‘bubbles’ throughout the event with F1 operating a biosphere in Austria, the venue for the season’s first two races within the next eight days.

The wearing of face masks is mandatory in the paddock with distancing rules also in place.