F1 condemns former boss Bernie Ecclestone’s comments about racism

Formula 1 responds to remarks Ecclestone manufactured in interview; F1 says the former CEO’s honorary title expired in January 2020
Last Updated: 26/06/20 8:02pm
Formula 1 have said they “completely disagree” with comments made by the sport’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone about racism.
Responding to remarks the 89-year-old Ecclestone made in an interview with CNN, Formula 1 said in a statement: “At a time when unity is necessary to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments which have no place in Formula 1 or society.
“Mr Ecclestone has played no role in Formula 1 since he left our organisation in 2017, his title Chairman Emeritus, being honorific expired, in January 2020.”
On Thursday, F1 launched a foundation and Task Force to enhance diversity and inclusion in motorsport within its new We Race As One initiative.
Lewis Hamilton, F1’s six-time world champion, has also announced he is creating The Hamilton Commission targeted at improving diversity in the motorsport industry.