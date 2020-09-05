F1 cars “too fast” to allow close racing

With F1 coming off the back of a boring Belgian Grand Prix that was not assisted by it developing into a conversative one-stopper, a great deal of the focus about the absence of enjoyment has actually been on tires.

But Verstappen states that the effect of the big levels of downforce being produced by the existing generation of cars should not be neglected.

“The cars are super-fast nowadays, and you can’t follow another car because of that,” described the Red Bull motorist, who followed house the 2 Mercedes cars in Belgium last weekend.

“I could follow Valtteri [Bottas] at let’s say 1.2 or 1.3 seconds for a couple of laps. But you can’t get any closer.

“In slow corners, you lose so much downforce that you don’t have any grip at all. So basically all of those aspects play a role. And because of all these factors you get those boring races.”

Part of F1’s effort to make the sport more amazing is a guidelines revamp that is coming in for 2022. It will consist of a shift to cars that produce less downforce and are more dependent on ground result– which must permits motorists to follow each other much better.

For next year, the aero guidelines are altering a little to trim on some downforce in a quote to guarantee that tires do not get overstressed.

“They want to make some changes for next year already, losing a bit of downforce,” …