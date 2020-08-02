F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark fastest time of 1m24616 s prior to Valtteri Bottas crossed the line in 1m24766 s, 0.15 s slower. Hamilton enhanced on his 2nd go to 1m24303 s, with Bottas 0.313 s down.

The rest, led by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, were over 1sts in defaults. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was 4th fastest and will begin along with Max on the 2nd row, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who lost his finest time for going beyond track limitations.

In Qualifying 2, Bottas went quickest on the medium tires at 1m25015 s as Hamilton spun on his very first effort atLuffield That triggered a warning while the gravel was cleared from the racing surface area, and Hamilton was three-tenths off Bottas on his 2nd work on mediums.

Knocked out at this moment was Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), who set precisely the very same time as Stroll in P10 however, most importantly, after the Canadian had actually done so. The shock Q2 casualty was Red Bull’s Alex Albon, who appeared to have a hard time considering that his crash in FP2 the other day and might just handle 12 th.

Racing Point’s sub Nico Hulkenberg will begin 13 th, while George Russell (Williams) and Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) likewise …