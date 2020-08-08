F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton’s very first effort was 1m25284 s, 0.116 s up on his Mercedes colleagueBottas On the 2nd runs, Hamilton enhanced to 1m25217 s however it wasn’t enough, as Bottas pipped him with 1m25154 s.

Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) took out an exceptional last lap to take 3rd, ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), a remarkable Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alex Albon (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

In Qualifying 2, Bottas set the rate with a lap of 1m25785 s, 0.4 s much faster than Hulkenberg, who simply pipped Hamilton for 2nd by 0.005 s.

Knocked out at this moment were Renault’s Esteban Ocon, who was offered a three-place grid charge for obstructing George Russell’s Williams in Q1, plus huge scalps Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Carlos Sainz (McLaren), together with the anticipated Romain Grosjean (Haas) and Russell.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m26738 s, practically a tenth quicker than Hamilton.

AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was the shock casualty at this moment, as he lost one lap to going beyond track limitations and after that ran large at Becketts and harmed his flooring. Also stopping working to advance were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and …