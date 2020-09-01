F1 2021: Yuki Tsunoda in ‘good position’ for AlphaTauri seat







AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost admits Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda is in a “good position” to graduate to F1 at Red Bull’s junior team for 2021.

Tsunoda, a member of Red Bull’s young driver scheme and also backed by engine suppliers Honda, is currently third in the F2 standings and claimed his second win in the series below F1 last Saturday in Belgium.

AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s junior squad, are yet to name either of their drivers for next season, although Pierre Gasly’s form makes it highly likely he will at least stay on.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 about Tsunoda’s chances of a seat, Tost said: “He’s in a good position.

“It depends now how he’s doing in the next races because he needs the superlicence. Then it’s a decision from [the] Red Bull side and normally this decision is being taken September-October.”

A top-three finishing position in F2 this…