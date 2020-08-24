F1 2020 Standard Edition – Xbox One Standard Edition



F1 2020 is the most comprehensive F1 game yet, putting players firmly in the driving seat as they race against the best drivers in the world. For the first time, players can create their own F1 team by creating a driver, then choosing a sponsor, an engine supplier, hiring a teammates and competing as the 11th team on the grid. Build Facilities, develop the team over time and drive to the top. Customize your 10-year career mode, with a choice of F2 Championship introduction Options and Season lengths to allow for a more exciting, multiple Season, career. The addition of split-screen racing, a new steering assist and a more accessible race experience means that you can enjoy the game with friends, no matter what your skill level. F1 2020 features all the official teams, drivers and 22 circuits, including two new races: hanoi circuit and circuit zandvoort (online connection required to download the final teams’ 2020 cars (as applicable) and F2 2020 Season content.)

New my team mode – An immersive driving game, players can now create their own F1 team

New – two new races: hanoi circuit and circuit zandvoort

New – split-screen racing

New – casual race options for more relaxed racing