F1 2020: Reverse-grid qualifying races unlikely as Red Bull say Mercedes are opposed to ‘variable’

A proposal to introduce reverse-grid races in F1 2020 is unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from Mercedes, says Christian Horner on the F1 Show.

A proposal to introduce reverse-grid races when Formula 1 returns subsequent month is unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from Mercedes – with Red Bull boss Christian Horner telling Sky Sports that Toto Wolff believes it “would interfere with Lewis Hamilton’s championship campaign”.

There has been a contemporary push for an experimental dash race – the place the chief of the championship would begin on the again – to change qualifying and decide Sunday’s grid order at tracks which are due to host two races this yr to create extra unpredictability for the second occasion.

Austria and Silverstone are each set for back-to-back F1 weekends this summer time, with Spielberg kicking off the marketing campaign in early July.

But whereas Horner says the thought, which was put to the 10 groups throughout a gathering with rights holders Liberty Media and the governing FIA on Friday, obtained “overwhelming support” – he claims world champions Mercedes and their boss Wolff have been unconvinced as it was “too much of a variable”.

“I think we’ve got a unique situation this year, and having two races at the same venue – it would seem the perfect time to try something different at that second event,” the Red Bull staff principal instructed the F1 Show.

“Otherwise, with secure climate circumstances, we’re doubtless to have the identical output in race two as we now have in race one.

“[The proposal] seemed to get overwhelming support. The only person that wasn’t particularly supportive of it was Toto because he thought it would interfere with Lewis’ seventh world championship campaign, and it would be too much of a variable.”

Lewis Hamilton is aiming for a seventh F1 title this season

Mercedes have sealed six consecutive clear sweeps of F1’s championships, whereas Hamilton can be aiming for a record-equalling seventh title this season.

The prospect of experimenting with reverse-grid races to change qualifying have been raised final yr, however have been shot down by two groups – one being Mercedes. Hamilton mentioned then that “people who propose that don’t really know what they’re talking about” whereas four-time champion Sebastian Vettel described the thought as “bull****”.

There wants to be unanimity from all 10 groups for the proposal to cross for 2020.

“It’s the same for everybody,” added Horner. “Having races being at the same venue for two consecutive weekends would be a logical and timely place to introduce and try something.”

The season is about to begin in Austria on July 5.

How would a reverse-grid qualifying race work?

The concept would see qualifying changed by a 30-minute race on the second Saturday, with the beginning order based mostly on reverse championship place. The driver main the standings would line up in the back of the grid, with whoever was on the backside on pole.

For instance: If it went forward in Austria, a driver might retire from the primary race early on and line up on pole within the qualifying dash race the following week. At later occasions, a extra consultant championship order could have emerged.

This non-points scoring dash race would decide the grid for Sunday.

Horner was adamant: “I believe the prospect of drivers having to race via the sector on the Sunday for the characteristic race, having to begin from the again of the grid based mostly on championship place, I believe can be one thing actually entertaining for the followers, one thing constructive for Formula 1 and one thing we actually should not be afraid of attempting.

But whereas Horner says he nonetheless hopes Wolff and Mercedes will change their thoughts, the same old qualifying format now appears doubtless to be used in any respect races this yr.