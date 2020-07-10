F1 2020 calendar increases with additions of Mugello and Russia







Formula 1 have added two more races to the developing 2020 calendar – including a debut for Italy’s Mugello circuit to mark Ferrari’s 1000th race.

Mugello in Tuscany will observe the Italian GP at Monza, on September 11-13, with the Russian GP in Sochi confirmed for the original slot of September 25-27.

It means there are now 10 confirmed dates, with F1 still working towards a schedule of between 15 and 18 races to summarize in December.

“We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks,” said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

“We had great begin to our season in Austria last week-end and we have been increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020.

“The Russian Grand Prix is major moment in our season and we have been looking forward to being back in Sochi in September. We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, a celebration that will mark Ferrari’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

“Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead.”

