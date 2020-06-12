F1 2020 calendar: Azerbaijan, Singapore, Japan latest races cancelled







Three more Formula 1 races – Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan – have now been cancelled from the 2020 schedule because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, remain confident of finalising a schedule of between 15 and 18 races for this year, with interest from other circuits.

An initial eight-race calendar in Europe has already been announced.

Azerbaijan’s Baku street circuit have been postponed from its original date of June 7 but has been cancelled for this year completely.

Singapore was due to stage its own street race, F1’s original floodlight event, on September 20 but which was now been called off too because of ongoing nationwide restrictions on construction and business activities which mean the city-event’s infrastructure can’t be completed over time.

“The last few months have been extremely challenging on all fronts, and we have now made this difficult decision which Formula 1 and our stakeholders accept we have had to take,” said Singapore GP deputy chairman, Colin Syn.

“Ultimately, the and safety of our contractors and their workers, spectators, Formula 1 crew, staff and volunteer marshals is our number 1 priority and we thank everyone for his or her patience and unwavering support thus far.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host the race this year, we look forward to welcoming fans to the race next season and wish the Formula 1 community well as it starts its season in July.”

Japan’s event had Suzuka have been due to operate on October 11.

It means that seven events from the original record 22 race calendar have been cancelled.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in the beginning of this week, F1 motorsport chief Ross Brawn said: “I think where we now have permanent circuits then it’s not hard to make a relatively late call. Where we need to build a circuit then you need more notice.

“But then of course with a flyaway, the logistics are more difficult. It’s proving quite challenging the second half, but I think we’ll have a pretty decent season. There’s a lot of things now starting to fall into place.”

The Formula 1 season begins on July 3-5 go on Sky Sports F1 with the Austrian GP. The race could be the first of eight in 10 weeks in Europe, with every race live on Sky Sports.