F.Y.Dreams 100% Washed Cotton Cooling Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket 60×80 inches with 8 Ties, Zipper on Long Side/Grey/Just Duvet Cover

The difference between Washed Cotton and Normal Cotton:

Washed Cotton is a kind of fabric made of cotton cloth(our cotton cloth is 100% cotton). The surface is ironed at high temperature, making the cotton fibers not easy to come out, feel much softer. Its touch may like linen. The slight wrinkle reflects some old materials Feeling. This kind of fabric has the advantages of not being easily deformed and discolored, and free from ironing.

Normal Cotton is intertwined with warp and weft yarns through various weaving machines.

F.Y.Dreams select high-quality cotton produced in top, global cotton growing areas. Cotton will absorb the heat from your body throughout the night, allowing you to stay cool and dry. Washed cotton is the raw material handled by special process. It is softer and more comfortable than other materials, helps you fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night. A variety of colors are offered to match any bedroom.

There are 4 ways to tell whether the fabric is cotton or chemical fiber:

1: Look

The cotton fabric is faintly dull against the light source or under the sun. Chemical fiber fabrics have a distinct luster in the sun or where there is a light source.

2: Touch

The cotton fabric feels natural, full and thick, and looks like the same thickness of the fabric. The cotton feels very strong and has a resistance to sliding back and forth. The chemical fiber fabric is a bit slippery, and it is smoother when it slides back and forth. The chemical fiber fabric is soft, scattered and has no bones.

3: pinch

After the cotton fabric is folded in half, it is scraped with a nail and has a clear fold line. The chemical fiber fabric is folded and scratched without wrinkles.

4: Burning

The cotton fabric is lit with a little bit of trim, like paper, it won’t curl, burns it bit by bit, no open flame, and the ash is powdery after burning. After the chemical fiber fabric is ignited, the burning fabric will curl up, and then there will be an open flame, the smell will be stinky, and the ash will be a small hard block after burning.

Material:

100% washed cotton. Breathable and moisture absorbing.

Washed cotton is the raw material handled by special process.

It is softer and more comfortable than other materials.

57″ Zipper:

High-quality zipper On Long Side, durable

8 Ties

4 Ties at corners and 4 ties in middle of 4 sides. Help to fasten the weighted blanket inner layer with the duvet cover more firmly.

WARM TIP



Due to the different shooting environment and display,chromatic aberration is inevitable,

and the same picture will have different color performance.

Material

100% Washed Cotton

Minky Quilted

100% Normal Cotton

Cotton&Minky Dot

100% Normal Cotton

100% Washed Cotton

Features

Breathable&Cooling

Warm&Soft

Cooling&Soft

Breathable&Soft

Warm&Soft

Breathable&Cooling

Package Include

One Duvet Cover

One Duvet Cover

One Duvet Cover

One Duvet Cover

One Duvet Cover

2pcs Pillow Cases

Size

48″x72″/60″x80″

60″x80″

60″x80″

60″x80″

60″x80″/80″x87″

20″x26″

🌟 【8 Ties, Zipper closure】There are 4 ties on corners and 4 ties on middles of sides, keep your weighted blanket in place; Zipper closure on one long side,more convenient to get your blanket in and out.

🌟 【Just duvet cover】Not including weighted blanket,bed sheets or pillow cases, just the cover for weighted blanket 60″x80″.It’s suitable for all brands of weighted blanket inner layer.The cooling bamboo covers and the cozy minky covers are also available in F.Y.Dreams.

🌟 【Easy Care】Machine washable in cold water with gentle cycle, tumble dry at low heat, and do not bleach. Wrinkle resistant fabric requires no ironing and would become even softer after every wash.

🌟 F.Y.Dreams appreciate you love our products like our other 5-star reviewers that we offer a 30-day return and replacement service. If you have any questions, please contact us to get a satisfied solution.