F Dusseldorf 0 – 1 B Dortmund

Sub Erling Haaland scored in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday to keep the Bundesliga title race going.

With Dortmund looking tepid through the duration of, Haaland popped up with a fine glancing header from Manuel Akanji’s cross to break the hearts of lowly Fortuna, who had hit the post twice late on.

After an uneventful opening period, Raphael Guerreiro found the web midway through the second half with a superb volley, but VAR ruled the goal out as the ball had hit Portuguese wing-back on the shoulder, technically the correct decision.

Dortmund had an objective disallowed for VAR midway through the next half



Fortuna might have easily won it; sub Steven Skrzybski struck the underside of the post with a low effort from range in the closing stages, and then hit the woodwork again in stoppage time as the hosts countered.

But the effect means Bayern Munich can not secure the title this weekend, with Dortmund moving to within four points of Bayern before their evening game against Borussia Monchengladbach. Dusseldorf are in 16th, level on points with Bremen in 17th.

What’s next?

Dortmund host Mainz in the Bundesliga on Wednesday at 7.30pm, while Fortuna Dusseldorf go to RB Leipzig at exactly the same time.