F-16 fighter jet explodes after pilot ejects from plane at New Mexico Air Force base

An F-16 fighter jet has crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force base in New Mexico on Monday evening, the U.S. Airforce has confirmed.

The incident marks the fifth crash of a U.S. Air Force fighter jet in a troubling string of accidents since May.

The pilot on-board the F-16C Viper fighter jet was able to eject before the crash and is being treated for minor injuries.

‘A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman AFB at approximately 1800 MDT today,’ officials posted on the base’s Facebook page.

An F-16C Viper fighter (pictured above, file photo) crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force base in New Mexico. The pilot was able to eject and suffered minor injuries

‘The sole pilot on board successfully ejected and is currently being treated for minor injuries,’ the statement published at around 8.00 p.m. read.

The statement also said that emergency responders were on the scene at the time.

Earlier this month, a F-16CM Fighting Falcon pilot was killed in a crash at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina while ‘while conducting a training sortie.’

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In October, Holloman Air Force Base, pictured above in 2017 as a QF-16 drone flies overhead, lost another F-16 in a crash on a night training sortie. The pilot in that incident also survived

On June 15, 1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen died when his F-15C Eagle jet crashed off the coast of Britain during a routine training mission. Allen was part of a Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath, England.

On May 19, an F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron of the 33rd Fighter Wing, crashed on landing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

The pilot successfully ejected and was evaluated at the base hospital.

Days earlier, an F-22 Raptor crashed during routine training near Eglin. The pilot was able to eject and was also evaluated.

Officials have said that separate investigations have been launched into each incident.

In October, Holloman Air Force Base lost another F-16 in a crash on a night training sortie. The pilot in that incident also survived.