



Ezequiel Schelotto has prolonged his deal with Brighton

Brighton duo Ezequiel Schelotto and Beram Kayal have signed contract extensions by to the top of the season.

The pair’s authentic deals expired on the finish of this month, however they’ve now agreed to keep till the marketing campaign concludes.

Brighton vs Man Utd Live on

The membership’s technical director Dan Ashworth mentioned: “We have a very busy period coming up with seven games between now and July 26 so it’s important we have as many options as possible during this period.

Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal will keep with the Seagulls till the top of the present marketing campaign

“We are delighted that Ezequiel and Beram have extended their contracts through to the end of the season.”

Schelotto, from Argentina, joined the Seagulls from Portuguese membership Sporting in 2017. His look in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Arsenal was his 32nd for the membership.

Israel worldwide Kayal has not performed for Brighton this time period, having moved to the membership from Celtic in 2015.