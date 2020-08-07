Ezekiel Elliott takes shot at Jim Harbaugh and Michigan on Twitter

Ezekiel Elliott, DallasCowboys (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott took a fast jab at Jim Harbaugh and Michigan on Twitter.

It’s been absolutely nothing however unfavorable press for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines today.

First, previous Georgia star and Tennessee Titans novice Isaiah Wilson exposed that Harbaugh’s shenanigans persuaded him to reject Michigan for the Bulldogs throughout recruiting. Then, a report appeared that Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day “got into it” on Tuesday’s Big Ten teleconference after the Wolverines head coach basically snitched on the Buckeyes for having practices a bit early.

Now, following that commonly advertised occurrence, Dallas Cowboys running back and previous Ohio State star Ezekiel Elliott has words for Harbaugh and Michigan’s football program:

Ezekiel Elliott had 3 easy words for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan

Although Day and the Buckeyes were technically flexing the guidelines a bit, you have actually got ta love Ezekiel can be found in hot to protect his university. The previous Buckeye wasn’t having any of Harbaugh’s gripes, and though he might have selected to simply state absolutely nothing at all, quote-tweeting the report with the notorious “snitches get stitches” line functioned as a good tip that his love for the Buckeyes still runs deep.

