Ezekiel Elliott: Dallas Cowboys running back recovering from coronavirus | NFL News





Ezekiel Elliott says the NFL should put the well being of its gamers first

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is feeling “normal” as he battles coronavirus however continues to be not able to resume exercises.

The 24-year-old Ohio State product was identified with coronavirus round June 15, however he did not get extraordinarily sick.

“I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn’t too bad,” Elliott mentioned in an interview with Scooter Magruder.

“I had a cough and somewhat little bit of shortness of breath. But now I’d say I really feel good, I really feel regular.

“I still can’t work out. I could have went and gotten re-tested this week. I just decided it won’t hurt just to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good.”

Elliott additionally addressed issues being floated by coaches, gamers and medical personnel concerning the viability of an NFL season this yr as Covid-19 instances proceed to rise in massive parts of the United States.

Training camps are because of open in late July, with the common season scheduled to kick off September 10.

“I do hope we have a season, but it has to be right,” mentioned Elliott. “I simply really feel like there’s loads of transferring elements that should be found out. I simply do not understand how they will maintain the gamers (wholesome).

“You’ve bought to place the well being of the gamers first. And it is not even a lot I’d say the gamers’ well being as a result of I bought corona and it did not actually have an effect on me a lot.

“Lots of people have children. They could have children with bronchial asthma, they might have new child infants, their mother and father or grandparents could reside with them.

“We have to find a way to make sure the players and their families, and the coaches also and their families, aren’t put at risk.”

Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowl choice, led the NFL in dashing yardage as a rookie in 2016 and once more in 2018.

Last season, he completed with 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on 301 carries, and he added 54 catches for 420 yards and two scores.

Elliott, Denver Broncos defensive finish Von Miller and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton are the best-known NFL personnel who’ve examined optimistic for Covid-19.