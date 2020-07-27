Eyewitness testimony of Abdul Fattah Al-Sharif’s execution by Israel soldier – Middle East Monitor

As prohibited inhabitants increase their attacks on Palestinian civilians in the occupied city of Al-Khalil (Hebron), individuals of the Palestinian city continue to install a project of popular resistance.

One of the channels of resistance is Human Rights Defenders (HRD), “a grassroots, non-partisan Palestinian organisation, working to support nonviolent popular resistance through popular direct action and documentation of human rights violations committed by the occupation.”

To comprehend the scenario in Hebron much better, I spoke to Badee Dwaik, head of Human Rights Defenders; Raghad Neiroukh, a reporter, and Flora Thomas, a British uniformity activist.

The discussion consisted of another member of HRD, Imad Abu Shamsiyah, the bold activist who recorded the murder of a young Palestinian guy, Abdul Fattah Al-Sharif

On March 24, 2016, Israeli army medic, Elor Azaria, killed Al-Sharif in cold blood inHebron The Israeli army later on declared that Al-Sharif, and another Palestinian, attempted to stab an Israeli soldier.

The murder was appropriately called an “extrajudicial execution” by human rights organisations. Under worldwide pressure, Israel attempted Azaria in court, sentencing him to 18 months’ jail time, however ultimately launched him 14 months later on, to be received as a hero by lots of Israeli political leaders, his household and normal individuals.

READ: In Gaza where I was born and studied, success is not optional, it’s important

I asked Abu Shamsiyah about the occasions that occurred on that day, when he had actually personally experienced and recorded the execution of the young Palestinian guy.

“It was about 8 o’clock in the morning and I was having coffee with my wife. I heard the sound of shooting outside, very close to my house,” Abu Shamsiyah started.

“I immediately went out to see what was going on, and my wife followed me. She brought the camera with her.”

“I found out that a person was lying in the street. He was wearing a black t-shirt and trousers.”

“I saw that there was also another person on the ground. I moved my camera to capture him on film and noticed that he was bleeding from his face.”

“I observed a few Israeli soldiers approaching one of the people on the ground; they were very close to me.”

“I realised that Abdul Fattah Al-Sharif was a Palestinian only when I saw an Israeli soldier kicking him.”

“When the Israeli soldier kicked him, Al-Sharif moved both of his legs and his hands. I captured this with my electronic camera.”

“At that moment, my wife started shouting, saying: ‘Haram, haram,’ and tried to help the wounded young man.”

“When the soldiers heard her screams, they noticed our presence in the street. So they forced us to leave the street; they chased us away.”

“I went home but I began to think of another way to continue filming. I climbed on to the roof of a neighbour’s house and resumed filming the execution.”

“I saw an Israeli ambulance arriving in the area, but it didn’t go towards Al-Sharif; instead, it went towards the other person who was still lying on the ground. Only then, I realised that the other person was, in fact, an Israeli soldier.”

“So I focused the electronic camera to catch a much better image of the soldier, who [looked as if he was] a little hurt. The ambulance provided him emergency treatment and treated him, while they rejected any treatment to Al-Sharif and the other injured Palestinian.”

“They brought the Israeli soldier into the ambulance; I focused once again, and he was currently standing; as I stated previously, he was [clearly] just a little hurt.”

“The ambulance started to reverse to leave the location. It was then that I heard the noise of one of the soldiers filling his weapon. He got closer and closer to where Al-Sharif was[still lying down] When he had to do with one metre away, he pointed the weapon at Al-Sharif’s head.”

READ: Jerusalemites captured up in addition predicament

“Al-Sharif did not pose any threat to the soldier, whose name was revealed later in the media to be Elor Azaria. It was Azaria who shot the wounded Palestinian in the head.”

“I was still filming, and one of the Jewish settlers, who noticed me, told the soldiers about me. One of the soldiers turned towards me and ordered me to leave the area, but I was already leaving because I had filmed the entire scene.”

“I immediately went to the Human Rights Defenders, where I uploaded the video and many people watched it.”

“Israeli soldiers kill Palestinians in cold blood, while accusing Palestinians of trying to stab soldiers.”

Following the event and, throughout Azaria’s trial, Abu Shamsiyah and his household experienced a lot of harassment by the Israeli army for exposing the reality that Israel wants to keep concealed: the cruelty of its soldiers, and the intrinsic relationship in between the profession army and the prohibited inhabitants.

Speaking to Abu Shamsiyah 4 years after the terrible death of Al-Sharif, the Palestinian activist stays unfaltering in his belief that the continuous Israeli human rights infractions should be exposed. His voice communicates decision, not doubt or worry.

Human Rights Defenders, like lots of other Palestinian groups, continues to transport and assist the popular resistance of the Palestinian individuals in Hebron and lots of towns and towns throughoutPalestine They are a testimony to the willpower of Palestinian society– brave, unfaltering and unbroken.

The views revealed in this post come from the author and do not always show the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.