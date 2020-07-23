eXXpedition: All-female voyage hunts oceans for pollution hotspots

Penn was in the middle of the North Pacific Gyre, an area that has become notorious for its plastic problem. A large circulating current, it causes plastic pollution to accumulate, breaking down under UV rays until they become tiny fragments called microplastics. Some fragments stay on the surface, while others sink. As microplastics, some enter the food chain — and, eventually, human bodies

The experience spurred Penn on to a career in ocean conservancy, and she’s been following the plastic ever since.

In 2014 Penn co-founded eXXpedition, a series of all-women sailing voyages. Age 27, she wanted to boost female participation in sailing and science careers, through expeditions that would highlight the abundance of plastic and toxic chemicals, study its distribution in the world’s waters, and address possible impacts on human health.

