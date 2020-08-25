Exxon was the world’s largest company in 2013. Now it’s being kicked out of the Dow

A series of strategic decisions backfired badly, from betting on natural gas at the top of the market to being late to America’s shale boom.

The latest humiliation for Exxon: It's being kicked out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average , the exclusive index it's been a part of for 92 years. Fittingly, given the swings in fortune in the modern economy and stock market, Exxon is being replaced by a technology company:. And, a more successful company of late than Exxon, is now the Dow's sole oil company.

“It’s pretty symbolic,” said Stewart Glickman, energy analyst at CFRA Research. “It’s a recognition that the energy sector doesn’t have anywhere near the same clout it used to.”

The energy sector comprised 16% of the S&P 500 in 2008, when oil prices spiked above $140 a barrel, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Today, the energy industry makes up a mere 2.5% of the S&P 500.

That shift reflects the transformation of the American economy in favor of technology –…